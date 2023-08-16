MORRISDALE — Earlier this year, West Branch Area School District had announced plans to renovate parts of the elementary school and now these plans are officially underway.
The $25 million renovation project has officially entered its design phase and at Tuesday’s school board meeting Superintendent Mark Mitchell unveiled some of the ongoing plans and renovations to the building.
“The design phase for the project is underway and a lot of things regarding this project are really going our way,” Mitchell said. “We’re getting a lot of the things we’ve been hoping to get and I’m excited to share that with you.”
One of the things Mitchell highlighted in his presentation was the conjunction of two separate halls in the building.
“One thing that you initially notice about the school when you walk in is how difficult it is to navigate from the first and the third hallways; it’s kind of like a maze in there,” Mitchell explained. “These hallways are going to be linked up better after this renovation, so hopefully all confusion about how to get from hallway to hallway will be eliminated.”
Another key highlight was the rearrangement of classrooms within the building.
According to Mitchell, different grades will be organized together in the same hallways. For example, the kindergarten classes will be beside the first grade classes, the second grade classes with the third grade classes, and so on until fifth grade was reached.
“This will lead to better navigation and organization within the school,” Mitchell said.
In addition to the classrooms being close to one another, the special needs and learning support classrooms will be neighboring their respective grade’s classrooms as well, with each new classroom having its own self-contained bathroom.
More natural light structure will be included in the new layout, as well as a new auditorium-like room for concerts and events to be held at.
“We’ve got a stage that will hold up to two elementary room classes at a time with seats as well,” Mitchell explained. “That way if any class wants to do anything like a show or concert, they don’t have to travel all the way over to the high school to use the auditorium. This new one will be right there, providing easier access.”
More updates on the estimated completion of the project will be detailed at next month’s school board meeting.