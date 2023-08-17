MORRISDALE — Protecting your funds is certainly one of the most important things that any person, business or establishment can do and the same certainly goes for West Branch Area School District as well.
With the recent arrival of Business Manager Leslie Stott, former Operations Manager at Clearfield Borough, things may be changing in the banking department at West Branch.
While the school district currently uses M&T Bank as their banking provider, at the most recent school board meeting on Tuesday, representatives from CNB Bank came to try and convince them to make the swap.
The three representatives on hand were Eric White, Luann Dawson and Leah Guy, but before the presentation began, all members of the board were provided with a list of what CNB Bank could offer to the district, as well as a list of things that their former banker could not.
“The first thing we noticed was a strange charge on your account for nearly $6,000 and despite our efforts, we truly don’t know what that charge is all about,” Dawson explained to the board. “We’ve exercised a lot of options but when it boils down to it there’s nothing that would suggest a charge of that amount would be warranted in any way. With us, you would get those types of seemingly errant charges.”
Dawson continued, “We keeping things very well-structured over here.”
After a further presentation on the bank in general and what rates that CNB could offer in comparison to the competitor, School Board President Chad Diviney seemed to be interested in the bank’s offers.
“These are good rates and the offer that’s being made is certainly very well-put,” Diviney said. “Of course, we enjoy giving our business to local organizations as well and given that CNB Bank is one, we’re looking at this as a real option.”
“When it comes down to it, we want to make sure that we can secure the best rates that we can for this school district,” Diviney continued.
An official decision was not made on Tuesday and more information regarding the matter will discussed at next month’s meeting.