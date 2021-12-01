Warmer temperatures will remain for today. Expect gusty winds and a chance of showers. Temperatures will turn seasonably colder tomorrow remaining through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. West wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of light snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 5 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.