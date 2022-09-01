Look for continued pleasant and dry weather with comfortably low daytime humidity through Saturday. Conditions will trend warmer and more humid with an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the long Labor Day weekend.
Today: mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind.
Saturday: a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night: a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Labor Day: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: a chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended ForecastTuesday: a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Local ForecastThe temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees ; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Moon: Waxing crescent with 38 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.