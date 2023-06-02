A deepening upper trough will likely resulting in cooler than average temperatures for early June. At this point, it appears that the trough axis and potential of significant rainfall should remain east of PA. However, cool temps could support spotty rain showers each afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today, partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Extended Forecast
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.