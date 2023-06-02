Scattered rain showers will be around to start this weekend followed by a extended stretch of cooler temperatures Sunday into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight, a slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Extended Forecast
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Full moon, 100 percent illuminated