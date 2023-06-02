Scattered rain showers will be around to start this weekend followed by a extended stretch of cooler temperatures Sunday into next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, a slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:40 p.m.

Moon: Full moon, 100 percent illuminated

Tags