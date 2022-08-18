High pressure continues to slowly build into the region. Temperatures will be very close to normals today under bright sunshine. Temperatures then trend slightly into the weekend. An upper level trough forming over the Upper Midwest will draw moisture from the south and bring rain back into the picture for the weekend and first part of the new week.
Friday, patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night, patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light southeast wind.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday, showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night, showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday, showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night, showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees ; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Moon: Waning gibbous with 58 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.