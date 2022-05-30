Above normal warmth and dry weather will continue today before the upper ridge flattens and allows a weak cold front to sag gradually southeast across the region Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. This airmass boundary will interact with the relatively high heat and increasing humidity to spark scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Progressland Outlook
Today: patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: a slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday: sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday: mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees ; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1.3 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.