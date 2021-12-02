Colder conditions return today and remain in place through the weekend. There is an opportunity for scattered flurries and snow showers throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain showers likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.
Tuesday night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 3 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.