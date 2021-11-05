High pressure will remain in control of the commonwealth’s weather through the middle of next week. Conditions will be dry with slightly above normal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:51 a.m.
Sunset: 6:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.