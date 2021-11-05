High pressure will remain in control of the commonwealth’s weather through the middle of next week. Conditions will be dry with slightly above normal temperatures.

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees. Light northeast wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:51 a.m.

Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

