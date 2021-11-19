High pressure will build today. Temperatures will be cold but wind gusts will come to an end. Temperatures will moderate briefly tomorrow ahead of rain showers that will mix with snow overnight. Expect brisk winds and a round of lake effect snow showers Monday. Conditions will improve heading into Thanksgiving.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Rain before 2 a.m., then showers likely after 2 a.m. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain and snow showers likely before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.