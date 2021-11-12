A rather vigorous upper level trough will impact weather today. Clouds will thicken and there will be a few periods of rain and wet snow showers. A second potent trough with periods of mainly snow will hit late tonight through tomorrow morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., then snow showers likely after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday: Snow showers likely before 9 a.m., a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 4:56 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.