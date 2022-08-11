A water main break along Montgomery Run Road caused several areas of Clearfield to lose water pressure on Wednesday evening, according to Clearfield Municipal Authority Manager John Williams.
He said the water main broke around 6 p.m., causing several homes in the immediate vicinity to lose water service for approximately seven hours.
Several other areas in higher elevations lost water pressure for about 30 minutes, Williams said.
The break also caused the CMA to lose approximately 250,000 gallons of water and forced the closure of Montgomery Run Road for several hours until the leak could be fixed, Williams said.
The leak was caused by the age of the water line. Williams said this isn’t the first time this line has failed. He said the same water line had a much more serious leak seven or eight years ago.