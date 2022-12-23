Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 121 S. Second St. in Downtown Clearfield, will be opening up as a cold weather shelter from 9 p.m. today, Dec. 23, to 9 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 24. Anyone without heat is welcome.
Warming shelter to open in Clearfield
mheiss
