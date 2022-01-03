Although I love the holidays, secretly I am somewhat glad whenever they are over. What I always think in my mind sounds like such scrumptious feast of foods that I can’t wait to enjoy, I get tired of all those rich foods very quickly.
That’s why after the holidays are over, I am glad to return to what I refer to as a normal menu. The soup recipe I am sharing today qualifies as what I define as normal because it is made up of ingredients that I always have on hand in the pantry, refrigerator or freezer.
Although the original recipe called for kielbasa, I used beef smoked sausage. I normally have some type of already cooked sausage rings in my freezer. The sausage is tasty, well-seasoned and can be used to perk up some otherwise bland dishes. Because it is already cooked, it also allows me to get a meal on the table quickly at mealtime.
The soup also calls for cabbage and carrots which I always have in the crisper drawer and chicken broth, canned tomatoes, potatoes, onions and garlic which always have a home in my pantry.
These types of ingredients are very versatile and lend themselves well to many dishes. If you have these ingredients on hand you can always get a meal on the table.
Sausage and Cabbage soup is very tasty and is perfect for warming up cold bodies on a cold crisp evening like the weather forecast for much of this week. The soup goes together quickly without tons of preparation, making it very easy on the cook. Just another reason why I like it.
Sausage and
Cabbage Soup
1 pound cooked sausage such as kielbasa or smoked sausage
1 large onion, peeled and diced
4 cups green cabbage, shredded or cut finely
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
6 cups of chicken or vegetable stock.
1 28-ounce can crushed or diced tomatoes in juice
3 cups potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into coins
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Salt to taste
Spray a Dutch oven with non-stick cooking spray. Cut the sausage into 1/4-inch rounds and saute in the Dutch oven about five minutes until it is lightly browned. Remove the sausage and set aside.
Add the onion and cabbage and saute for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the vegetables begin to wilt and turn translucent. Add the garlic and cook two minutes longer, stirring constantly. Stir in the stock, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots and seasoning. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.