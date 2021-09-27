‘Tis the season for cooler temperatures and warm ovens.
I look forward to autumn every year. Cooler weather means I can cook on the stove and turn on my oven and bake my family’s favorite recipes.
This year is the first that I have had to adapt some recipes for gluten free baking since I discovered I am gluten sensitive. This has been difficult in some ways, but trial and error has resulted in finding recipes that I enjoy — and that my family enjoys also.
I will share two muffin recipes with you that are gluten free — but have no fear, they can also be made with regular all purpose flour. One thing I have discovered in my health journey is that there are a lot of people who are gluten free. These muffins are appetizing to anyone, even those without gluten allergies. They are also a healthier muffin — ideal for kids who pack a lunch at school.
Personally, I enjoy them in the morning with a cup of coffee or as a “dessert” later in the evening.
If you are not gluten free, regular all purpose flour can be used, but the nutritional value is altered.
These recipes also use some of my favorite autumn-type ingredients — ripe bananas, pumpkin puree and autumn-like spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Gluten Free Banana Streusel Muffins
Makes 12
Ingredients
4 large eggs
2 small to medium bananas
1/4 cup 100% pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups gluten free rolled oats or oat flour
1/4 cup coconut sugar, Swerve brown sugar, (or regular brown sugar)
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 cup pecans or walnuts (optional)
Streusel Topping
1/4 cup pecans or walnuts (optional)
3 tablespoons coconut sugar (or brown sugar)
2 tablespoons cassava flour
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 12 cup muffin pan with cooking spray of choice, or use cupcake liners. Set aside.
Place all of the muffin ingredients, except for the pecans, in the order listed, in a high powered blender. If you do not have a high powered blender you can use oat flour instead of rolled oats and mix the ingredients together with a hand mixer. Blend for 60 seconds or until a smooth batter forms. Stir in the pecans or walnuts.
Fill the muffin cups 3/4 full with the batter, dividing it evenly amongst the cups. In a small bowl combine all the streusel ingredients. Sprinkle over top of each batter filled muffin cup.
Place the pan inside the preheated oven and bake for 16 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted and comes out clean. Let cool for 5 minutes before running a butterknife along the sides of the muffin cups, carefully remove each muffin and serve warm.
The streusel topping is completely optional as it elevates the recipe, but they’re great without it too!
Recipe notes: Oat flour is easy (and inexpensive) to make in a blender or food processor. This recipe calls for 2 cups of rolled oats or oat flour. Place two cups of rolled oats in a blender or food processer and blend on high. It becomes two cups of oat flour in just seconds.
Nutrition — Calories, 189; Total Fat, 9 gr.; Saturated Fat, 1.13 g.; Cholesterol, 62 g.; Sodium, 222 g.; Total Carbohydrates, 29.74 g.; Dietary Fiber, 4.06 g.; Sugars, 3.83 g.; Protein, 5.64 g.
Gluten Free Pumpkin Banana Muffins
Makes 12
Ingredients
1 3/4 cup gluten free all-purpose flour or oat flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/4 cup Swerve brown sugar (or regular brown sugar)
3/4 cup overripe bananas, mashed (1 1/2 bananas)
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 and spray a muffin pan with non-stick spray. (Or use cupcake liners.)
To a small mixing bowl, add your flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice and stir together until combined.
To a large mixing bowl, add applesause and brown sugar and beat them together with a mixer until combined. Add bananas, pumpkin puree and vanilla and mix together. Last, add eggs and briefly blend them in.
Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and stir together until you have a smooth muffin batter. Scoop into muffin tins, filling each one about 2/3 full.
Bake for 20-22 minutes or until the muffins are springy to the touch and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Note: You can add 1/4 cup of softened butter instead of applesauce, but it increases the calories and fat content of the muffin. Regular brown sugar will also increase calories and sugars.
Nutrition — Calories, 99; Total Fat, 1.9 g.; Saturated Fat, .23 g.; Cholesterol, 23.56 g; Sodium, 205 g.; Carbohydrates, 21.89 g; Dietary Fiber, 3.27 g.; Sugars, 2.6 g.; Protein, 3.48 g.