WALLACETON — Wallaceton Borough Council at its recent meeting heard from concerned residents about neighboring chickens, ducks and other animals. Council asks residents to please contain their pets/animals within their own property boundaries.
Council also reminded residents that as the warmer weather approaches, anyone adding additions, decks, porches, pools or garages must obtain a permit through the Moshannon Valley Council of Governments. Permits can be downloaded from their website at http://movalleycog.com, or call 814-765-3080.
The new tax collector will not be fully prepared to step into her new role until mid-summer. Please continue to mail taxes to the Deputy Tax Collector, P.O. Box 121, Wallaceton PA 16878.
The next meeting will be held on June 6 at 7 p.m.