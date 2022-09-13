The voters of Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township will have the opportunity to decide whether the two will municipalities will merge in November’s election.
Yesterday, the Clearfield County Election Board voted to place the proposed merger question of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough on the ballot for the November Election after the proposal met all the required criteria.
According to Director of Elections Dawn Graham, proponents have garnered enough signatures from voters in both municipalities to get the proposal on the ballot for voters to decide.
The signatures were received before the required 90 days before the election deadline, Graham said.
If passed by the voters in both municipalities, Wallaceton Borough would cease to exist and it would become a part of Boggs Township, Graham said.
Graham said the ballot question will read, “Do you favor the merger of the Borough of Wallaceton into Boggs Township, a township of the second class located in Clearfield County. A merger will result in the termination of the Borough of Wallaceton Borough.”
State law allows voters to hold referendums to combine municipalities. To get on the ballot, the proposal needs five percent of the registered voters in both municipalities to sign petitions to have it placed on the ballot.
In Boggs Township there are 624 voters, which means 31 signatures are needed — and it received 50, Graham said. In Wallaceton Borough, there are 120 registered voters, which means six signatures are needed — and nine were received, Graham said.
Boggs Township Supervisors Sheldon Graham III and Russell “Butch” Jackson were at the meeting and Election Board member/Commissioner Dave Glass asked what their opinion was on the proposal. Both said they were in favor of the merger.
“We’ve all been a part of the same community,” Graham said.
Jackson said the township has to drive through Wallaceton when they plow their roads in winter anyway.
Jackson added the township has applied for a $1 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to construct a new building. He said both municipal buildings are in bad shape and if the grant and the merger are approved, it would allow the municipalities to reorganize into a new facility.
If approved by the voters, it would be up to the two municipalities to decide how the merger would take place. Jackson said DCED has grant funds available to assist them with the transition.
The election board voted 3-0 to approve putting it on the ballot.