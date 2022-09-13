Merger Wallaceton
In this Progress file photo, Wallaceton Borough Councilwoman Sherry Knepp listens as Northwest Local Government Policy Specialist Terri Cunkle explains the process of a potential merger for Wallaceton Borough and Bradford or Boggs Township at a meeting held in March. The question of merging Wallaceton and Boggs Township will be on November’s election ballot for voters to decide.

 File photo

The voters of Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township will have the opportunity to decide whether the two will municipalities will merge in November’s election.

Yesterday, the Clearfield County Election Board voted to place the proposed merger question of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough on the ballot for the November Election after the proposal met all the required criteria.

