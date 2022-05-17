Shortly before 10 p.m. Clearfield County’s Office of Elections reported the unofficial results of all 70 precincts.
Of 42,862 total registered voters, 17,667 ballots were cast — a 41 percent turnout. That figure was higher than originally projected.
Historically, about 30% of voters turn out for the primary.
Of those totals, 44% of Republicans and 36% of Democrats showed up at the polls.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham reported that there were no issues with yesterday’s election.
“It was pretty a quiet day,” Graham said. “Things seemed to go smoothly.”
Morris Township’s Precinct No. 2, which is roughly 17 miles away from the county election office, was the first precinct to bring in their results at 8:40 p.m.
Just after the polls closed, Graham said from what she heard, turnout appeared to be light, but said she didn’t talk to every precinct.
At 8:45 p.m. poll workers at the Hyde precinct said more than 500 people had voted.
County election office employees also honored Director of Voter Registration Donna Reese of Clearfield who worked her last election night yesterday. She is retiring in the fall after 35 years of service in the election office.