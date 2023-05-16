Volunteers are being sought to put up flags at Crown Crest Cemetery in Clearfield prior to Memorial Day. Those interested can come to the cemetery on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or call the cemetery at 814-765-7742.
Volunteers sought for flag placement at Crown Crest
Jeff Corcino
Updated
Jeff Corcino
