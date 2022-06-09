PHILIPSBURG — Motorcycle enthusiasts can travel to Philipsburg this Sunday for a Vintage Bike Show and Swap Meet.
The event consists of a cruise-in and themed movie. It will be on Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Front Street. People can show off their motorcycles at the cruise-in that runs from noon to 4 p.m.
Last year, enthusiasts gathered for the motorcycle cruise-in and movie event that was spearheaded by Shelby and Denny Bloom with the help of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. The event celebrated the anniversary of the documentary ‘On Any Sunday’, which was shown at the Rowland Theatre.
This year’s event will end with the showing of 1971’s ‘Evel Knievel’, starring George Hamilton, at the Rowland Theatre at 4 p.m.