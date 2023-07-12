PHILIPSBURG — For the first time in Philipsburg Heritage Days history, the Vespers service was held outdoors at the Cold Stream Dam, and the backdrop was scenic for what would be the kick off of the 2023 Heritage Days celebration.
“I don’t that we could’ve asked for a better day to be out here in God’s creation, giving love to Him and asking Him to bless this year’s Heritage Days,” said Pastor Roy Hampton of the Osceola Morning Star Fellowship. “It’s one of the most beautiful days I’ve seen in this town in years, and it signifies so much about where we live and what we’re celebrating.”
The service kicked off with a musical prelude, followed by a welcoming and call to worship by Pastor Gloria Montgomery of the Osceola Mills, Sandy Ridge and Centre United Methodist churches. The sermon was delivered by Pastor Samantha McElwee of the Grace and Ohio United Methodist churches.
McElwee delivered a passionate sermon about wisdom and knowledge, what the difference is between the two and why both are important in today’s world; especially amongst today’s youth.
“In the world we live in today, both of these things are important,” McElwee said. “That’s why we need teachers who preach both to our students; teachers who can bestow both knowledge and wisdom upon our children, and bring them up to be well-educated adults who can do better for this world.”
After the sermon, Philipsburg-Osceola Superintendent Gregg Paladina spoke, and announced the theme of this year’s Heritage Days celebration.
“For the first time in a while, the theme of Heritage Days is “Be True to Your School,” and we’re incredibly proud and excited to display a host of different student activities this year,” Paladina said. “You’re going to see talented athletes, musicians, singers, staff and so much more, and I think you are all going to be surprised with how much love we have for our students and school in this town.”
A ministerium presentation was held honoring Robin Knepp, coordinator of the food bank at the Central Pennsylvania Community Action Inc. The presentation was led by Pastor Christine Roe of the Philipsburg and Houtzdale Evangelical Lutheran churches.
Knepp was given a plaque to honor her 35 years of service to the food pantry and was surrounded by friends, pastors and loved ones as she was blessed by Roe.
Heritage Days Coordinator Syed Karimushan took the stage, detailing his admiration towards Heritage Days Founder Jim Pollock, and detailing exactly how much hard work and effort went into the event this year.
“Our team has been working so hard to make this happen throughout the year, Karimushan said. “I’m proud of everyone who was able to help out, and hopefully we can give the people here an outstanding week.”
After select songs and hymns were performed, the Vespers service closed with Pastor Noel Meyers of the Gearhartville Free Methodist Church giving the benediction.
The 2023 Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration is now officially underway, and more information on the daily events can be found on the Heritage Days website at https://philipsburgheritagedays.com.