The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County offers utility assistance on behalf of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. This program is designed to assist individuals and families residing in Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township that are experiencing utility arrearages and shut offs due to lack of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistance is available to homeowners and/or renters. If you are having difficulties maintaining your utilities such as, electric, gas, sewer, water, heating fuel, contact the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County at 814-765-5149 for assistance.