Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.46/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 13.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.79/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Monday is $3.09/g while the highest is $3.79/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Oct. 18, 2020: $2.49/g
- Oct. 18, 2019: $2.76/g
- Oct. 18, 2018: $3.04/g
- Oct. 18, 2017: $2.65/g
- Oct. 18, 2016: $2.39/g
- Oct. 18, 2015: $2.33/g
- Oct. 18, 2014: $3.25/g
- Oct. 18, 2013: $3.37/g
- Oct. 18, 2012: $3.83/g
- Oct. 18, 2011: $3.50/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $3.45/g at Sheetz, Clearfield Curwensville Highway
- DUBOIS — $3.40/g at Pilot, Rich Highway
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.45/g at Exxon, Port Matilda Highway
- WOODLAND — $3.55/g at Gio’s, Woodland Bigler Highway
“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead.
“Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”