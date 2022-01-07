Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a propane truck in Covington Township yesterday afternoon.
The accident occurred at approximately 1:14 p.m. on state Route 879, according to Tim Nebgen, community relations coordinator for the state Department of Transportation.
Nebgen confirmed there were two fatalities in the accident.
The highway was closed between Deer Creek Road and Keewaydin Road due to a propane leak.
The propane could not be syphoned out of the tank because the truck’s pump was damaged in the accident, forcing emergency crews to wait until the propane dissipated on its own, Nebgen said.
Traffic was rerouted to Deer Creek Road, the Bigler Allport Cutoff, state Route 53 and Rolling Stone Road, Nebgen said.
In addition to PennDOT and the state police, the Karthaus Vol. Fire Co., Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1, Pine Glen Vol. Fire Co., Moshannon Valley EMS and Clearfield County EMA responded to the scene, Nebgen said.