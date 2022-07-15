TROUTVILLE — Clearfield County Conservation District will be hosting a summer field day on Friday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kennis Dairy Farm in Troutville.
The event will include presentations from the PA No-till Alliance, including William Thiele who will talk about his farm operations, equipment setups, and how he is saving money with cover crops and different crop rotations in western Pa. This event will also include presentations from the PA4R Alliance, Long Acres Farms, and Growmark FS on nitrogen management and new nitrogen stabilizing products.,
In addition, West Central Equipment will be demonstrating how precision ag equipment can be adopted and different technology setups for tractors, planters, and sprayers. Attendees will also learn about new funding opportunities from Clearfield CCD and free Late Season Cornstalk samples from Penn State will be available to all attendees.
This event is sponsored and presented by Clearfield County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Grain Processing, PA No-till Alliance, PA4R Alliance, Local Seed Company, West Central Equipment, Growmark FS, and Long Acres Farms. This event will be held in an outdoor setting, and a hot lunch will be provided. Attendance is free but registration is required by Monday, July 25.
Call Clearfield CCD at (814)-765-2629 to register.