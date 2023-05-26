Squirrel Tails for Trout is holding a huge trout stocking Thursday at 11 a.m. near the Curwensville Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Curwensville High School Fly Tying Club under the direction of Nate Booker and Brad Sopic will assist in the stocking.
Everyone is welcome and the entire family is encouraged to attend.
This trout stocking is sponsored in part by the Goshen Township Sportsmen’s Association, Arbor Pros LLC, Sam Holland, Bee Kind Winery, Donahue Asphalt Sealing, Tom and Lori Smith of Pottsville, Jim’s Sports Center, Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe, Curwensville VFW Post 842, Robert Ferguson.
For more information, call Pat Domico at 814-236-3621.