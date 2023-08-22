Twelve scouts from Boy Scout Troop 9 of Clearfield, sponsored by St. John Lutheran Church, attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree, held in Harvey, W. Va.
The 12 scouts were part of a special troop made up of 44 scouts and eight leaders from the Bucktail Council.
The scouts left Camp Mountain Run the morning of July 19 and traveled 300 miles by bus to the Summit Bethel Scout Reserve for ten days of adventures. Upon their return home on July 28, they were greeted by their family and friends enthusiastically.
The scouts claim that it was a once in a lifetime adventure.