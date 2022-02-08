CENTRE HALL (TNS) — A Bruce Springsteen tribute show will be gracing the Grange Fair grandstand stage this summer, fair organizers announced Friday.
Bruce In The USA will take the stage Wednesday night, Aug. 24. The show’s website states it’s a “high-energy musical experience” with a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show.
The tribute show began on the Las Vegas Strip in 2004 and has been playing to sold-out crowds across the country ever since, fair organizers wrote on Facebook.
Grandstand shows are free; admission to the fair is required. In the past, performers including Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gabby Barrett, Tracy Lawrence and Morgan Wallen took the stage. In past weeks, fair organizers announced Diamond Rio, an American country band, and Jacob Tolliver, a country rock “self-taught piano prodigy,” will also perform at the grandstand during the fair. Entertainment announcements are expected every Friday at 10 a.m. on the fair’s Facebook page.
The 2022 Grange Fair is set for Aug. 19-27. Going to the fair is a longstanding tradition for many families and acts as a home-away-from-home for a lot of the 1,000 families who stay in tents and 1,500 RVs at the fairgrounds. It is the only remaining tenting fair in the nation, according to its website.