CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that a new traffic pattern is in place as bridge preservation work on a pair of Interstate 80 bridges continues in Clearfield County. The bridges span Anderson Creek, a few miles east of DuBois.

The contractor switched the traffic pattern I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 105.5 and 106.5 on Friday, Sept. 16.

