Registration for the Toys for Tots program will be Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clearfield Food Pantry, 212 Hammermill Rd., Clearfield.
Those who are not able to register in person should call 814-335-6338 or 814-761-2689 and if no-one answers, leave their name and telephone number where they can be contacted. They should speak slowly, clearly and be patient. Calls will be answered in the order they are received.
Registrations will also be accepted online at toysfortots.org. Those registering should click on the link for Clearfield County and fill out the online form. Once the forms are received, those registering will be contacted for any additional information needed and they will be given a day and time for pickups.
The program is open to Clearfield County residents, low-income residents or to parents who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military.
Information required for registration includes name, birthdate, address and a minimum of two telephone numbers where the adult picking up toys may be contacted. Also the name, birthday, age and identity of each child from age newborn to 13.
“The program’s goal is to help children of Clearfield County have a wonderful Christmas and know they are important and loved,” said program Coordinator Robin Clark.