At the recent township meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner reported that several timbering companies are disputing the township’s requirement that timbering companies apply for a conditional use, which requires the payment of a $400 fee and a public hearing be held before any timbering permit is considered.
In addition to the $400 fee, the township charges $300 for the timbering permit; theerefore, timbering companies have to pay $700 before timbering can start.
The timbering companies are not disputing the permit, but are asking the supervisors reconsider the conditional use requirement.
Finkbeiner said several timbering companies are claiming there are recent changes in state law that classifies timbering as agriculture, and they shouldn’t have to go through the conditional use process.
“They feel we are violating their rights by requesting conditional use hearings,” Finkbeiner said. “They feel the fees and all the charges of a conditional use hearing are a hardship for them in the timbering business.”
A conditional use is a requirement in the zoning ordinance that certain land uses must apply for a conditional use and a public hearing is held before the board of supervisors to consider the application. At the hearing, the public has the option to speak for or against the proposal and the hearing is recorded by a court stenographer. The supervisors can also put conditions on the activity such as hours of operation etc. to mitigate the impact on neighbors.
The township has several reasons for requiring a conditional use for timbering, including public safety, Finkbeiner said.
By having the conditional use requirement, in case a timbering operation would have logging trucks using the same roads as school buses and traveling by school bus stops, the supervisors can restrict the hours of operations so logging trucks are not on the same roads at the same time as the school buses.
The $400 fee for the conditional use is to cover the township’s cost of reviewing the application, sending it to the planning commission, advertising the hearing and the cost of hiring a stenographer to record the hearing itself. The fee doesn’t cover all of the township’s costs, Finkbeiner said.
The $300 fee for the timbering permit is to cover the township’s costs for road inspections before, during and after the logging operations, and processing the paperwork involved, Finkbeiner said.
She said this subject came up before, and former township Solicitor James Naddeo said the conditional use requirement is legal and can stay in place.
Currently there are five applications for timbering permits pending, and Finkbeiner said she told the timbering companies that the township cannot hold the conditional use hearings if they are unwilling to pay the $400 fee.
Finkbeiner said there are two conditional use hearings for timbering scheduled for March 1, and the timbering companies have yet to pay the $400 free; therefore, those hearings would have to be rescheduled if the companies want to move forward.
She said no timbering company has yet filed a former petition against the township’s ordinance requiring a conditional use for timbering permits.