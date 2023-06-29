Clearfield County Career & Technology Center prides itself on preparing workforce-ready students every year, and regularly has students participate in SkillsUSA competitions.
This year, three students went above and beyond in their respective fields and are representing CCCTC at the SkillsUSA national tournament in Atlanta, Ga.
Shianna Hoover, Shalyn King and Madison McDowell are the students at hand, and these three are enrolled in the school’s cosmetology department. Ironically, all three are also students at West Branch Area High School.
King and McDowell competed in the Career Pathways section of the national tournament in the human services category and while they were in Atlanta, they gave an informational presentation on head lice.
The girls took their presentation to Atlanta and from June 19-23 where they applied their craft.
“We just got back from Georgia a few days ago on June 23 and I think the girls did very well,” said SkillsUSA Advisor Jennifer Kerr. “They really put a lot of hard work and time into their presentation and projects this year. I think they’ll get a really good score.”
Kerr continued, “While they did well, the scores aren’t in yet. It might take a while to get these scores finalized, but we’re definitely coming back confident.”
Earlier this month at the West Branch school board meeting, Principal Brandy O’Hare gave a brief report on the high school students traveling to Atlanta.
“We’re obviously very proud of our girls, they’re representing us and the CCCTC very well,” O’Hare said. “They’re down there making us proud and we know they’ll do well.”
Superintendent Mark Mitchell offered comment on the matter when he said, “We here at West Branch are looking forward to the results these girls bring back. I know they’ll do us proud.”
The scoring for the SkillsUSA national competition are still being processed and in the near future, final results can be found on its website at www.skillsusa-register.org/scores.