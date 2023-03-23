DUBOIS — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced that his staff will host constituent office hours on Wednesday, March 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at state Rep. Mike Armanini’s office, DuBois Area Plaza, Suite 10, 1221 East DuBois Ave.
Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others.
No appointments are necessary.
Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.
Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.