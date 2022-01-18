BELLEFONTE — U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard, on Tuesday announced FEMA’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program began accepting applications on Jan. 18.
The Fire Prevention and Safety Program will make $46 million directly available to fire departments and nonprofit organizations to strengthen community fire prevention programs. The application period runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18.
“The Fire Prevention and Safety Grant is an excellent resource for fire departments and nonprofits to improve fire safety education,” Thompson said. “As a volunteer firefighter, I know there is an overwhelming need for additional resources to help first responders better protect our communities. I stand ready to assist and provide support for any company in the Congressional District looking to pursue these opportunities.”
The FY2021 FP&S Grant Program is one of three grant programs that constitute the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s focus on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and related hazards.