The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following work schedule for the week of July 24, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Base repairs:
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
Bridge repair:
- SR 153 (Houtzdale)
Brushing:
- SR 1001 (Clearfield)
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
Ditching:
- SR 255 (Dubois to Penfield)
Drainage improvements:
- SR 53 (Houtzdale to Osceola Mills)
Maintaining guiderail:
- I80 at mile marker 120 to 137 (East and Westbound)
Mowing:
- Throughout the county
Patching:
- U.S. Route 322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)
Seal coat:
- SR 729 (Grampian to Lumber City)
- SR 879 (Curwensville to Grampian)
- SR 969 (Lumber City to Bells Landing)
- SR 1005 (Clover Hill)
- SR 2012 (Kermoor to New Millport)
- SR 2023 (O’Shanter to Glen Richey Highway)
- SR State Route: 4005 (Chestnut Grove)
- SR State Route: 4007 (Chestnut Grove)
Sign repairs and upgrades:
- Throughout the county
Tree crew:
SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)