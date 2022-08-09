DUBOIS — The Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team from Clearfield and Jefferson counties celebrated the conclusion of its tenth 40-hour training on July 28 with a ceremony at Penn State DuBois.
Commissioners Herb Bullers, Jeff Pisarchick, and Scott North from Jefferson County, Chief Tracy Gordon from Jefferson County Probation, and Warden Dustin Myers from the Jefferson County Jail recognized the officers for their hard work and dedication to the safety of their communities and the behavioral health needs of their residents.
CIT is an innovative program of police-based crisis intervention involving community health care and advocacy partnerships.
Under this model police, probation, and corrections officers and other criminal justice, mental health, and first responders receive extensive training provided by community mental health professionals, family and consumer advocates and experts in related fields in responding to residents experiencing a behavioral crisis.
The emphasis is on mental health knowledge, crisis resolution skills and access to community services.
This year’s class included officers from the Jefferson County Jail, Jefferson County Probation, the Punxsutawney Police Department, The Curwensville Police Department, Clearfield County Domestic Relations, and mental health professionals.