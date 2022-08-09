DUBOIS — The Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team from Clearfield and Jefferson counties celebrated the conclusion of its tenth 40-hour training on July 28 with a ceremony at Penn State DuBois.

Commissioners Herb Bullers, Jeff Pisarchick, and Scott North from Jefferson County, Chief Tracy Gordon from Jefferson County Probation, and Warden Dustin Myers from the Jefferson County Jail recognized the officers for their hard work and dedication to the safety of their communities and the behavioral health needs of their residents.

Tags

Trending Food Videos