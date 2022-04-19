The Progress “Loads of Luck” contest was held earlier this month. The contest asked readers to count the smiling shamrocks and fill out an entry to drop of or mail by April 12.
On April 13, 20 lucky “Loads of Luck” winners were pulled and checked to make sure they guesses the correct amount, which was 34.
The lucky winners — each winning $50 worth of PA State Lottery Tickets — is listed below.
- Sonya Barr –Clearfield
- Tracey Bowman –Woodland
- Debbie Bowser –Curwensville
- Elizabeth Dixon –Osceola Mills
- Debbie Garito –Clearfield
- James Garito –Clearfield
- Janette Green –Woodland
- Josephine Hoover –Clearfield
- Doloris Hughes –Philipsburg
- Ed Hughes –Philipsburg
- Bill Hunt –Hyde
- Laura Ishler –Curwensville
- Gloria Lanager –Hyde
- Pauline McBride –Houtzdale
- Brenda Morgan-Sedgwick –Clearfield
- Delores Murray –Clearfield
- Jack Pritchard –Curwensville
- Jeanne Rose –Curwensville
- Peter Siano –Morann
- Jackie Yanock –Clearfield