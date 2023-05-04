The Lawrence Township Zoning Hearing Board voted to allow Tesla of Austin Texas to place 10 electric vehicle superchargers in the Burger King parking lot along state Route 879 near the Interstate 80 interchange.
The EV charging stations will be located along the property line with the Rainbow III Car Wash and a variance was needed because the chargers would be within the 10-foot setback.
The charging stations would be located in a 90-foot section along the right side of the Burger King parking lot and would be about one foot, 10 inches away from the property line with the car wash and the charging stations would be open 24-hours a day.
Zoning Hearing Board member Matt Milliron peppered Tesla representatives, Dave Revette of Dewberry Engineers and Michael Testa of Tesla with numerous questions on the project such as, why don’t they place the charging stations somewhere outside of the setback, what is the life expectancy of the charging stations, how long would it take to charge an EV using the charging stations, if the local electrical infrastructure would need to be upgraded to handle the charging stations and if local fire departments would need additional equipment in case someone collided with a charging station.
Revette said Tesla is seeking to place superchargers every 50 miles along I-80 and the next closest one is at the Lamar exit which is 53 miles away. There are Tesla chargers located closer than that but they are not superchargers and take significantly longer to charge a vehicle, Testa said.
There are also Tesla Superchargers located in the State College and Bellefonte areas, which are roughly 40-50 miles away but they are not located along I-80.
Revette said Tesla also wants the superchargers to be located in well-lit, safe areas with restrooms, restaurants and other amenities nearby. And he said Tesla reached out to several property owners in the area including Walmart, Sheetz and Lowe’s, all of which rejected their offers.
As for the Burger King property, if the charging stations were moved out of the setback it would eliminate several parking spaces, would interfere with access to the parking lot, and would make snow plowing more difficult, Revette said. As proposed, the charging stations would not eliminate any parking spaces and said Burger King customers could park in the charging station spaces if the parking lot is full even if they aren’t using the charging stations.
The Progress asked if the charging stations would still be placed in the Burger King parking lot if the variance were rejected and Ravette said they would not because they would adversely affect the business.
As for the life expectancy of the equipment, Ravette said they are essentially “plug and play” and are built to be easily upgradable to the latest technology. And because they are superchargers, they would charge an EV battery that has a charge of five to 10 percent to 80 percent in 20-30 minutes depending on how many people are using the charging stations at the time.
Revette said local fire departments would not need additional equipment because the charging stations only have electricity when they are connected a vehicle being charged. And the power unit would be located in the back corner of the property and would be protected by a concrete curb and barriers.
And he said the electrical lines that run behind the property have enough capacity to handle the charging stations without any additional upgrades.
Nicholas Sidorick, property manager of Burger King spoke in favor of the project. He said the Tesla Superchargers would bring additional business to not only Burger King but all of the businesses near interchange especially since it would be the only one in the area along I-80.
And he noted the car wash has some of its vacuums located within the 10-foot setback and they are similar in size to a Tesla charging station.
Milliron noted that he didn’t believe the hours of operation would be a problem because there are several businesses in that area that are open 24-hours a day including the car wash, Sheetz and Snappy’s.
Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said although she believes the superchargers is a great project, she is opposed to allowing them to be in the setback saying it could set a precedent in other areas of the township.
The Progress asked Lauder how the car wash’s vacuums were allowed to be placed in the setback and she said she didn’t know because wasn’t the code officer when the car wash plans were approved and hadn’t looked at the plans.
Township Supervisor Randy Powell also said the supervisors would like the zoning hearing board to uphold the setback requirements because it could cause property owners in other parts of the township to ask to so as well.
Chairman William Lawhead of the zoning hearing board said if this were a residential neighborhood it would be different and said he was not opposed to the variance.
The owner of the car wash, James Collins also sent a letter to the township stating he is not opposed to the installation of the charging stations and no one from the public expressed opposition to charging stations to the township, Lauder said.
The zoning hearing board adjourned to an executive session to speak with its solicitor Heather Bozovich of Clearfield. After returning, Milliron said he didn’t oppose the placement of the charging stations in the setback and made the motion to approve the variance. Jeannine Swisher, Lawhead and Milliron voted in favor, and the vote was unanimous, all members were present.
After the meeting The Progress asked Lawhead why he voted in favor. He said if the car wash owners had opposed the project he would not have voted in favor of it. Plus he said having the charging stations in the setback does not adversely affect that area of the township and would likely improve it because some of the customers using the charging stations will likely eat at a local restaurant and stay overnight at a local hotel.
The Progress asked Revette, how many customers do they expect to have at the charging stations and he said they anticipate serving an average of about 1,000 customers a month at the charging stations.