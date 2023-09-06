CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township’s auditors meeting with the supervisors on Tuesday night was marked by angry exchanges and heated arguments.
Auditor board members Maryah Yost and Judy Duncan held a public meeting with Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Randy Powell before the regular supervisors meeting Tuesday night in an attempt to resolve issues between the groups.
About 30 members of the public were also in attendance.
The meeting was often contentious and heated. At its lowest point, the meeting began to spiral out of control with township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. and members of the public shouting back and forth at each other.
The intense bickering didn’t cease until Lisa Conrad, who attended the meeting as a member of the public, spoke up.
“I would like to say that we came (to the meeting) because we want to hear what the auditors have to say,” Conrad said. “It really doesn’t need to be an argument,” she added. “We are here to be informed. And so this shouting amongst people is not informing us at all.”
The meeting was held because Yost and Duncan believe Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Brian Collins aren’t completing their assistant roadmaster time cards properly, which they say is needed to show transparency in what they are doing and to make sure they are performing the proper duties as assistant roadmasters.
Duncan and Yost said Powell is filling out his timecards properly.
Beginning in 2022, supervisors began appointing themselves as assistant roadmasters. In this year’s budget, $36,000 was budgeted as payroll for the assistant roadmasters, which is shared among the three supervisors.
Duncan argued the assistant roadmaster position should have a written job description as recommended by the the Pennsylvania Supervisors Handbook. And she said the handbook doesn’t recommended that the township use generic job titles such as “working supervisor or “roadmaster.”
She also noted that the handbook states that if the supervisors are also township employees, that they need to keep their duties as supervisor and their duties as township employee separate.
Reading from the supervisors handbook Duncan said, “Township supervisors that are employees of the township must be careful to differentiate between their elected official duties and their duties as township employee when submitting timecards.”
Duncan said the supervisors sometimes blend the duties of their two positions.
Ruffner said it is often difficult to draw a fine line between the duties of the two positions. He said sometimes they supervise but are not working as township supervisors.
Ruffner said for example, the township needed an exact measurement of a road for an upcoming grant project, so he went out and measured the road and he asked if that is a supervisor’s duty or is that an assistant roadmaster duty.
Duncan agreed that it is difficult, but it is their responsibility to make that determination. She also argued that the the assistant roadmaster timecards should be signed by all three supervisors.
However, Shaw argued that getting three signatures on the timesheets is not required by law.
“Just for a point of law, if someone submits a government document and they lie on it and they get caught lying on it — that’s a crime,” Shaw said. “There is no requirement that three people sign something.”
Shaw again pointed out that the township has a professional accounting firm that audits and approves the township’s books on an annual basis, and the professional auditors have yet to find issue with how the supervisors are turning in their time cards.
“The supervisors have been audited and their audits have passed with flying colors,” Shaw said.
Shaw accused the auditors of playing politics with the issue.
“You say you are here for the taxpayers but in reality you are not, you are here for political purposes,” Shaw said.
Following the meeting, Shaw reasserted this argument saying the auditors are only bringing this up now because this is an election year.
Yost said in the 2021 annual audit, Walter Hopkins & Company LLC of Clearfield had a finding of inefficiency. She said the audit states that Secretary Barbara Shaffner had too many duties to have proper accounting controls. And she said the supervisors’ response was that the township is too small to hire another employee to properly segregate duties, but the supervisors take an active oversight role of the township’s finances and would be able to catch any mistakes.
Duncan said they were unable to obtain a copy of the 2022 audit.
Bill Ogden, who attended as a member of the public, said the township should have hired another employee to implement the proper accounting controls with the $36,000 instead of using it to hire themselves as assistant roadmasters.
Ruffner said as supervisors, the three of them have saved the township a lot of money especially when the new township building was renovated. He said he installed all of the IT equipment and Powell did a lot of construction work on the building.
As a possible solution to the assistant roadmaster controversy, during the regular supervisors meeting, Ruffner proposed each of the supervisors would provide a monthly report at a meeting stating what they did the previous month as assistant roadmasters. And they could add to the monthly payroll sheet, which all three supervisors sign, the hours they worked.
He said their supervisors meeting pay is already on there and their assistant roadmaster pay could be on the sheet as well.
Powell said he would like the township to draw up a job description for the assistant roadmasters and a list of their duties. However, when the media asked about this following the meeting, Powell said he isn’t sure what the solution to the issue is.
Ruffner also said the supervisors are meeting with the members of the road crew Wednesday morning to discuss their issues.
“I want them to be happy with what’s going on. I know they are not happy with what’s going on right now,” Ruffner said. “It is causing animosity. It causes turmoil. And I don’t want there to be animosity and turmoil.”
Ruffner said after they meet with the road crew they would be willing to meet with the auditors again.
At previous meetings, Roadmaster Jim King said members of the road crew are disgruntled because the supervisors are doing work as assistant roadmasters that should be done by members of the road crew.