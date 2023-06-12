FRENCHVILLE — A 16-year-old male was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle crash on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m., according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Shaffer Snyder said the teen was riding in a small side-by-side at 53 Sandy Creek Rd. in Covington Township when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen died as a result of blunt force trauma. She said she doesn’t believe he was wearing a helmet.
Clearifeld-based state police are handling the investigation, according to Shaffer Snyder. Additional information has not yet been released by PSP.
Emergency responders from Morris Township assisted troopers on scene.