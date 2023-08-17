MORRISDALE — Being up to date on the latest technological trends is something that is growing in importance to most local school districts. To provide students with the most up-to-date facilities can help with their education.
West Branch Area School District is no exception to this, as Technology Coordinator Branden Evans is doing his best to bring such technology into the folds of the school district.
“This summer has been a good one for us here; in addition to the new automatic doors, we’ve been installing new televisions in hallways around the school as well,” Evans explained. “These televisions are meant to display important announcements to the students and staff, to bring recognition to programs doing well within the school and to just provide some fun facts for students to look at when walking down the hallway.”
The new digital signage in the school has been programmed entirely by Evans, who has been working with West Branch for over four years.
“For the most part, all of the digital signage that we have wanted to install in the school has been officially installed,” Evans said. “However, we would like to get a couple more up in the middle school area of the school. Outside of that though, we’ve really been nailing our targets this summer.”
Along with the installation of these televisions across the school, Evans has also been on top of things regarding the distribution of student and staff technology this summer as well.
“We have almost all of the technological equipment out to everyone for this school year too,” Evans said. “Almost all teachers should be well set up for their classrooms for the fall and the majority of all student laptops have been distributed too. For those students who don’t have their laptops, they can get them whenever they arrive to the school district for the year.”
Superintendent Mark Mitchell was particularly pleased with the work done by Evans and his crew over the summer, issuing him praise before his report was over.
“You all have been really kicking butt this summer and we’re happy to hear how well things are coming together,” Mitchell said. “We hope to see all of this good work continue.”