HARRIBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday announced 2,639 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 630 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
A technical issue delayed today’s COVID-19 case report. On Wednesday, DOH will provide a three-day update with COVID-19 cases reported between Sunday through Tuesday.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 stood at 8.8%.
As of Tuesday, over 13.9 million vaccinations were reported to date, with 72% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older fully vaccinated.