The Clearfield County Area Agency Inc., AARP, and the IRS have partnered to do seniors taxes through the Tax Aide Program starting Feb. 7.
Due to the pandemic and limited guidelines placed on the program and safety for the volunteers and general public, Tax-Aide has to limit the program again this year.
Tax-Aide will use one site this year on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave, Curwensville.
To register, please call the Tax Aide hotline once you have all your paperwork together at 814-765-2691 and leave a message with your information. A tax aide volunteer will then call to make you an appointment.
The number of appointments will be limited this year. We also suggest you file online or decide to make an appointment with local tax preparers.
Individuals needing to file Rent or Property Tax rebates are advised to make an appointment by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.