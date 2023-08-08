MADERA — The topic of tannerite explosions dominated the latest meeting of Bigler Township Supervisors.
Whether you’ve seen it yourself, seen videos of it online or you’ve heard stories about it, one way or another, most people know the type of punch that tannerite packs.
Tannerite is an explosive used primarily as a target fire for various firearms. When the bullet from the firearm makes contact with the explosive, the reaction is often times a large boom, capable of sending shockwaves.
These large booms are what residents of Bigler Township have been experiencing every Sunday evening. Several tannerite explosions large enough to reportedly shake the decorations off of a house have been rocking the township
“We’re getting tired of having to hear these incredibly loud booms every single Sunday,” said a township resident. “It’s shaking the houses and our dogs, and many other dogs I presume, are terrified of this all.
The tannerite explosions have been ongoing for several weeks since the Fourth of July, but the person who is setting off the explosives remained unnamed at the meeting.
While tannerite is a perfectly legal substance to purchase and set off in the state of Pennsylvania, the use of this substance in large amounts could possibly trigger the activation of noise ordinance laws or public disturbance laws, which would subsequently cause the owner of the substance legal strife.
Several citizens of Bigler Township attended the most recent township meeting on Monday to complain about the explosions, asking what could be done to help prevent such an event from happening in the future.
Supervisor R. Philbert Myers shared his thoughts on the matter.
“We don’t have an ordinance in place right now that would combat this person on these activities. The township is in a bit of a pinch with this one,” Myers said. “We had looked at the possibility of an overall noise ordinance for the entire township, but then we’d be causing trouble indirectly. This township has plenty of businesses that require some loud machinery to make things happen — if we implied that ordinance we’d have to get those businesses on it too.”
After some advanced talks on the issue, Myers and Solicitor John Sobel moved the meeting into an executive session to discuss the matter further.
Further information on the matter will be discussed at next month’s township meeting.