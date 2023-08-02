For our fourth Fair Food Review I, Jeff Corcino and Assistant Editor Jake Michael visited Taco Chellz located in the grove area of the Clearfield County Fair.
We spoke to Carlee Haselrig who owns and operates the stand with her mother Michelle Haselrig. Their stand is based out of Johnstown.
She said for the last three years they’ve had a brick and mortar taco restaurant in Johnstown and they purchased this stand about a year ago.
Up until now she said they would only take the stand to events or shopping centers in the Johnstown and Ligonier areas. This is the first time the stand has been at the Clearfield County Fair.
“This is the furthest we’ve travelled so far,” Carlee Haselrig said.
Carlee Haselrig is the daughter of and her mother Michelle is the widow of the late Carlton Haselrig, the famous multi-sport athlete who was a six-time NCAA wrestling champion at Pitt Johnstown, member of the Wrestling Hall of Fame and a Pro-Bowl guard with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The taco stand prominently displays pictures in tribute of the famous family member.
The stand specializes in tacos but it does offer a wider menu for special occasions, Carlee Haselrig said.
The stand makes all of its tacos in house using fresh meats and vegetables, which they cook in the stand.
Jake and I ordered the stand’s most popular item –the street tacos.
The food stand is located in the grove and it is known that food stands located in the grove often have the best values of the fair — this stand is no different. The street tacos included three soft tacos at a price of $10.
The tacos were made of seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato and taco sauce.
When we received the tacos Jake immediately said he was impressed on how well the tacos were constructed and I agreed. Each taco was neatly individually wrapped in foil making them easy to eat while walking around the fair or sitting in the stands to watch a show.
Jake and I both thought the tacos were tasty and we could tell they were made with fresh ingredients.
The tacos didn’t include any off the wall ingredients and the spice level was mild making them palatable to a wide range of pallets.
The street tacos are also excellent value. I was hungry when I came to the stand and after eating two of the tacos I was feeling full.
The street tacos would be an excellent choice for anyone looking for some good tacos, especially those who have several taco-loving children to feed at the fair without breaking the bank.
To wash down the tacos, Jake and I bought some large lemonades from the orangeade/lemonade stand across from Chellz Tacos. I got the strawberry lemonade and Jake had the peach lemonade. The stand is based in Lewiston and has been visiting the fair for years. The stand’s lemonades are freshly made and large lemonade costs $6 plus $1 for the extra fruit flavor, according to Alicia Lamey.
Jake and I both agreed the stand’s lemonades are sweeter than the lemonades we tried at the Kay Melts stand earlier in the week but they weren’t overwhelmingly sweet and we both enjoyed the drinks. We concluded that would be visiting the stand again this year.