Cory Adam Irwin, 38, of Clearfield, who is accused of selling methamphetamine and other drugs, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
The hearing was held via video teleconferencing as Irwin is incarcerated in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 23, Clearfield Borough Police were informed by state parole agents that they had information that Irwin was staying at a female’s residence in Clearfield.
Irwin was wanted on state parole for absconding and was a suspected drug dealer in the area.
Borough police and the state parole agents went to the residence and spoke to the female. She said Irwin was at the residence but didn’t know his last name. She directed the officers to Irwin’s room where they found him on the bed using his cell phone.
Irwin was handcuffed by police. A bag of marijuana was found on the nightstand and in the drawer police found scales and smoking pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
Police asked permission to search the bedroom but Irwin refused; a warrant was obtained.
The female told police that Irwin and a female stayed in the room and didn’t occupy other areas of the house.
The warrant was approved and the search was conducted by Chief Vincent McGinnis, Sgt. Daniel Podliski, and Officer Dylan Kahley. In the room they found several bags of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a bag of marijuana, numerous pieces of foil with brown tar on them, suspected Clonazepam, several scales, empty plastic bags and a ledger.
Police interviewed the female Irwin was staying with. She admitted that she met Irwin when she came to his residence to buy drugs. She said she knew him as “Cory Negatron” and didn’t know his real name. She said she had been staying with Irwin for several weeks.
Irwin’s bail is set at $1,000 monetary.
Irwin was represented by Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.