Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday evening approved controversial zoning amendments despite public opposition.
Supervisors voted to approve a slate of zoning amendments, which includes a number of updates to the township’s zoning ordinance such as placing regulations on cryptocurrency mining operations and food trucks.
However, it also includes a controversial provision that allows multi-family homes with up to six connected units in residential suburban districts zoning, which includes the Goldenrod, Long Meadow, Country Club Hills, Plymptonville, Coal Hill and Susquehanna Terrace neighborhoods.
Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Randy Powell voted in favor of the changes; Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.
Ruffner and Powell have publicly pushed to allow multi-family homes in residential districts since at least of June of last year when the township began to look at updating its zoning ordinance. Ruffner argued allowing multi-family homes would increase economic growth in the township.
A series of zoning workshops by the township supervisors, the planning commission and the zoning hearing board were held in the following months to discuss changes to the zoning ordinance. Several months ago, the planning commission recommended approval of the changes. A public hearing was held on March 28 to discuss the amendments.
Approximately 70 residents were in attendance at the hearing, and many people spoke against allowing multi-family homes in the residential suburban district, stating the action would hurt the neighborhoods and decrease property values.
No no one from the public spoke in favor of allowing multi-family homes in the residential suburban districts.