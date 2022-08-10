The annual “Stuff the Bus” program held at the Clearfiel County Fair was a big success this year, according to organizers. “Stuff the Bus” is a program that provides school supplies and food to students in need.
For more than a decade, a school bus has been placed at the Clearfield County Fair to collect non-perishable food items and school supplies to assist students to get ready to learn in the upcoming school year. Items were also collected at area churches.
The program is organized by the Clearfield Ministerium, with the assistance Fullington Bus Company, which provided the bus. The Clearfield County Fair Board provided the space for the bus.
This year, the bus was about 90 percent full, far exceeding last year’s total, said Fullington Bus Company Manager Andrea Gordon.
“The community support we receive is unbelievable,” Clearfield Area Elementary School Principal Kenneth Veihdeffer said. “Between the ministerium, the bus company and the community, they always come through for us.”
The supplies are distributed at the school and on the school buses, and the children really appreciate the support, Veihdeffer said.
“They are like little kids at Christmastime,” Veihdeffer said.