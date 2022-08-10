Stuff the Bus program
Buy Now

Organizers began unloading the donations received from this year’s Stuff the Bus program at the Clearfield County Fair. Every year, the Clearfield Ministerium, with the assistance of the Fulllington Bus Company, places a school bus at the fair to collect school supplies and non-perishable food items for needy school children to help them get ready for the upcoming school year. Pictured from left are Fullington Bus Co. Manager Andrea Gordon, Pastor Bob Way of the Clearfield Ministerium and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fullington Bus Co. Assistant Manager Melissa Quickel, Clearfield Area Elementary Assistant Principal Justin Hazleton and Principal Kenneth Veihdeffer.

 Jeff Corcino

The annual “Stuff the Bus” program held at the Clearfiel County Fair was a big success this year, according to organizers. “Stuff the Bus” is a program that provides school supplies and food to students in need.

For more than a decade, a school bus has been placed at the Clearfield County Fair to collect non-perishable food items and school supplies to assist students to get ready to learn in the upcoming school year. Items were also collected at area churches.

Tags

Trending Food Videos