For the second of four food reviews of the 2023 Clearfield County Fair, staff writers Jeff Corcino and Jake Michael sampled stromboli on display at Stromboli Land.
Owned by Bridget and Steve Spingola of Clearfield, this food stand has been a county fair staple for decades, with ownership of the business being passed down through the Spingola family for 43 years.
According to Bridget Spingola, the dough and ingredients are made fresh in the stand every day, with the recipe for the dough being a secret family recipe.
“We’ve had this recipe and these food stands in our family for generations,” Bridget said. “As a matter of fact, the recipe for the dough is so secret that I don’t even know it; it’s all Steve.”
The stand offers six different types of strombolis — buffalo chicken, mega, broccoli and cheese, chicken bacon ranch, steak and cheese and their popular, original of ham, pepperoni and sauce.
Jeff and I split two strombolis — one buffalo chicken stromboli and one original stromboli.
Each stromboli is made by hand and fried individually until golden brown. They are packed with filling and flavor, with each coming in at a price of $9 each.
Jeff preferred the original, while I preferred the buffalo chicken stromboli. Regardless of the flavor, both were well-cooked, fried to perfection and filled to the seams with filling.
“It’s very easy to see why this flavor is the most popular,” Jeff said about the original-flavored stromboli. “It’s tasty and definitely worth coming back for.”
The original stromboli was very flavorful and held together well when biting though the stromboli, while the buffalo chicken was very cheesy and brought a medium heat to the table along with it.
While Stromboli Land is stationed in Clearfield and can be found at almost every local event, the stand travels all across the state of Pennsylvania for business and can be regularly found at other county fairs all summer.
Stromboli Land is a staple for the Clearfield county fair, with three of their stands being placed across the grounds.
After we had downed the spicier of the two strombolis, we went to cool our tongues with some cookies and cream flavored rolled ice cream.
The bright purple Rolled Ice Cream stand cannot be missed and with Owner Cassie Vhang serving up 12 different flavors of rolled ice cream at $9 each, there are almost too many decisions to choose from when ordering.
This is the stand’s first year at the fair and Vhang’s first week ever with the food stand.
The rolled ice cream was thick and ice cold; perfect for cooling off on a hot day or after eating some spicy food.
Rolled Ice Cream is operated out of Clearfield with Vhang and her partner Song running the show. Vhang will be traveling to other fairs with the food stand as well, although this is the only stand at the fair and the only spot in Clearfield where you can get rolled ice cream.